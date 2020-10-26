Northam announces plans for 200 new jobs at furniture plant

North Carolina-based Ison Furniture plans to spend $3.5 million to renovate the closed A.C. Furniture Company in Pittsylvania County.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A furniture manufacture is planning to renovate a recently closed plant in Virginia and create nearly 200 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that North Carolina-based Ison Furniture plans to spend $3.5 million to renovate the closed A.C. Furniture Company in Pittsylvania County.

Ison plans to create 150 new jobs, while one of the company’s supplier plans to locate onsite and create 45 new jobs.

Northam said Virginia beat out North Carolina to win the project. The state is giving the company various grants and other incentives.

