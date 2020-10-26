ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Northam announces plans for 200 new jobs at furniture plant

The Associated Press

October 26, 2020, 4:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A furniture manufacture is planning to renovate a recently closed plant in Virginia and create nearly 200 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that North Carolina-based Ison Furniture plans to spend $3.5 million to renovate the closed A.C. Furniture Company in Pittsylvania County.

Ison plans to create 150 new jobs, while one of the company’s supplier plans to locate onsite and create 45 new jobs.

Northam said Virginia beat out North Carolina to win the project. The state is giving the company various grants and other incentives.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

