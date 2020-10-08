CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » New unemployment claims continue…

New unemployment claims continue rising in Maryland, Virginia

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

October 8, 2020, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

First-time claims for unemployment benefits in Maryland and Virginia continued rising last week, even as initial jobless claims nationwide fell slightly.

New claims in Maryland rose by more than 900 compared to the previous week, and by more than 3,000 in Virginia.

It was the third consecutive week initial claims for unemployment benefits rose in Maryland and Virginia.

Nationwide, the Department of Labor reports another 840,000 Americans filed first time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 3. That’s 9,000 fewer than the previous week. It was the sixth consecutive week new filings remained below 1 million.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits, fell by 1 million from the previous week, either by choice or expired benefits, to just shy of 11 million.

The number of new claims, not adjusted for seasonal influences, totaled 804,307.

Initial jobless claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, not adjusted:

District of Columbia:

  • Week ending Oct. 3: 1,489
  • Week ending Sept. 26: 1,889

Maryland:

  • Week ending Oct. 3: 10,195
  • Week ending Sept. 26: 9,280

Virginia:

  • Week ending Oct. 3: 12,643
  • Week ending Sept. 26: 9,377

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up