New unemployment claims continue rising in Maryland, Virginia

New claims in Maryland rose by more than 900 compared to the previous week, and by more than 3,000 in Virginia. It was the third consecutive week initial claims for unemployment benefits rose in Maryland and Virginia.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits in Maryland and Virginia continued rising last week, even as initial jobless claims nationwide fell slightly.

New claims in Maryland rose by more than 900 compared to the previous week, and by more than 3,000 in Virginia.

It was the third consecutive week initial claims for unemployment benefits rose in Maryland and Virginia.

Nationwide, the Department of Labor reports another 840,000 Americans filed first time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 3. That’s 9,000 fewer than the previous week. It was the sixth consecutive week new filings remained below 1 million.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits, fell by 1 million from the previous week, either by choice or expired benefits, to just shy of 11 million.

The number of new claims, not adjusted for seasonal influences, totaled 804,307.

Initial jobless claims in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, not adjusted:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Oct. 3: 1,489

Week ending Sept. 26: 1,889

Maryland:

Week ending Oct. 3: 10,195

Week ending Sept. 26: 9,280

Virginia:

Week ending Oct. 3: 12,643

Week ending Sept. 26: 9,377

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial unemployment claims by state online.