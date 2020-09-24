New unemployment filings rise in Maryland and Virginia

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in both Maryland and Virginia last week rose significantly from the previous week, along with an unexpected increase in new filings nationwide.

The Department of Labor reports 870,000 first time filings for unemployment benefits in the week ending Sep. 19, 4,000 more than the previous week. A modest decrease was expected.

Total continuing unemployment benefits fell to 12.85 million, down 167,000 from the previous week.

On an unadjusted basis, first-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 824,542.

On an unadjusted basis, new filings in the District fell slightly, but first-time claims in Maryland rose by 2,376 new filings, and in Virginia, new claims rose by 2,392.

In August, the overall unemployment rates in both Maryland and Virginia fell to 7% and 6.3%, respectively, down from 8% in both states in July.

Initial claims for the week ending Sept. 19, not seasonally adjusted, for D.C., Maryland and Virginia are below:

District of Columbia

Week ending Sept. 19: 1,404

Week ending Sept. 12: 1,460

Maryland

Week ending Sept. 19: 10,234

Week ending Sept. 12: 7,858

Virginia

Week ending Sept. 19: 12,492

Week ending Sept. 12: 10,100

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial jobless claims by state online.