United expands to India and Africa with new Dulles flights

United Airlines is resuming international flights, and it is adding new destinations, including its first-ever service to Bangalore and New Delhi in India, as well as nonstops to Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria.

The nonstop flights to the African nations will be from its Dulles International Airport hub starting in spring of 2021. They will include three weekly flights each to Accra and Lagos.

New service to Bangalore will be from San Francisco starting next spring. New service to New Delhi will be from Chicago starting this winter.

It will start service from Newark to Johannesburg, South Africa, next spring.

United will be the only U.S. carrier serving Accra nonstop from Washington and the only airline to serve Lagos nonstop from Washington.

The Washington metropolitan area has the second-largest population of Ghanaians in the U.S., and Lagos is the largest West African designation from the United States.

United will resume its nonstop flights from Dulles to Tel Aviv in October. It added new nonstop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, and already operates nonstop flights from Newark and San Francisco. United operates more nonstop flights between the U.S. and Tel Aviv than any other U.S. airline.

Lufthansa recently resumed its service from Dulles to Frankfurt after a five-month hiatus. Austrian Airlines also resumed its service from Dulles to Vienna.