Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines resume Dulles service

Austrian Airlines, owned by Lufthansa Group, resumed its service from Dulles to Vienna in July.

German carrier Lufthansa has resumed service from Dulles International Airport after a five-month hiatus, with five weekly flights from Washington to Frankfurt.

More than 30 international carriers typically serve Dulles airport, which has the lion’s share of international flights in the D.C. region, but few have maintained their regular service since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Earlier this week, Air France resumed Dulles service with four flights a week to Paris.

United Airlines’ international flights in June were down 96.2% from its normal schedule. Airlines report passenger and flight information to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on a two-month lag.

Total international passenger volume at Dulles in June was down 95.8% compared to last June. Domestic passenger volume was down 84.5%.

Dulles had a total of just 283,000 passengers in June, compared to 2.4 million in June of 2019.