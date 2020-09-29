Striking Rafael Viñoly-designed condo building planned for The Wharf

The Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront will add an unusual building to D.C.’s skyline with the construction of a 12-story, high-end condo.

The Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, which began work on Phase 2 of the Southwest Waterfront development earlier this year, will add an unusual building to D.C.’s skyline with the construction of a 12-story, high-end condo.

The condominium development, to be called Amaris — Latin for “you are loved” — is designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, whose recent projects include 432 Park Avenue in Manhattan, currently the world’s tallest occupied all-residential building.

Hoffman-Madison has not released expected prices for the condos, but they may be among the most expensive in D.C.

“Since our initial designs with lead architect Rafael Viñoly, our goal has been to create an iconic and inspiring addition to the neighborhood that will become a statement in Washington’s waterfront skyline, while raising the bar for residential living,” said Monty Hoffman, founder and chairman of Hoffman & Associates.

“From its striking all-glass facade to its ideal location on the water’s edge that allows each residence private outdoor space, Amaris exemplifies the ultimate in luxury waterfront living for the region that can only be found at The Wharf.”

The curved and glass-walled building is the first project in D.C. for Viñoly Architects.

The 96 condos will range from 700-square-foot one-bedrooms to 6,000-square-foot four-bedrooms, including split-level penthouses.

It will also include a 5,000-square-foot terrace on the sixth floor, 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor common space for owners, and 16,000 square feet of street-level retail.

Amaris will be built next to the planned 1.5-acre waterfront park The Green.

Sales at Amaris, at 601 Wharf St., will start next spring. It is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Phase 1 of The Wharf, with more than 2 million square feet of development, opened in 2017. Phase 2 will add another 1 million square feet.

Already announced for Phase 2 is law firm Williams & Connolly LLP, which will occupy a pair of new office towers, and the 165-room hotel Pendry Washington, D.C. — The Wharf.