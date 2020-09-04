CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland casinos are actually doing well

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 4, 2020, 1:53 PM

MGM National Harbor
MGM National Harbor, the largest of the six casinos which just cut its workforce by 25%, had $59.7 million in August gaming revenue, down 4.3% from a year ago. (WTOP/File Photo)

Despite operating at 50% capacity, Maryland’s six casinos generated $150 million in gaming revenue in August.

That is down just 3.1% from last August, when there were no restrictions on the number of guests, and it is actually the eighth-best monthly gaming revenue for Maryland’s six casinos ever.

August was the second full month for Maryland’s casinos, which reopened late-June after closing in mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

MGM National Harbor, the largest of the six casinos which just cut its workforce by 25%, had $59.7 million in August gaming revenue, down 4.3% from a year ago.

Live! Casino & Hotel had $52.5 million in August gaming revenue, down just 1% from last August. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino’s August gaming revenue was $16.8 million, down 8.1% from a year ago.

Two casinos actually had better numbers than last August. Gaming revenue at Hollywood Casino was up 6% from a year ago and Rocky Gap Casino’s August gaming revenue was up 15%.

Ocean Downs August gaming revenue was down 13.4% from last August.

Contributions from casinos to the state of Maryland totaled $60.8 million, including $47.4 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Temperature screenings at all six casinos are being conducted at the door, and the casinos all have social distancing and sanitizing procedures, including a face mask requirement for both patrons and employees.

