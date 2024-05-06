Free employer mental health resources are plentiful, but underused

A recent survey of employees by the Society for Human Resource Management found half of surveyed workers said they do not feel comfortable using or asking for mental health resources.

More companies than ever offer their workers access to free mental health resources. The Society for Human Resource Management found 92% of its member companies offer at least some free mental health assistance.

But a recent survey of employees by SHRM, with more than 1,400 responses from full-time workers, found 50% of workers said they do not feel comfortable using or asking for mental health resources at their organization or business.

“A lot of people still feel like there is a stigma with mental health and using mental health resources,” said Alex Alonso, chief data and insights officer at the society. “In addition, a lot of workers feel like they don’t know enough about the resources that are available.”

Both employees and companies can benefit if HR departments regularly remind employees of those resources.

“Part of what you sort of see as an outcome of having your HR department actively promote these services and offerings, is really the notion that the employer cares about the mental wellness of its workers,” Alonso said. “Make sure that people understand that mental wellness is a key guiding principle for what you want to accomplish.”

There is an unaddressed need for these resources.

The society’s survey found 35% of people feel their job has a negative effect on their mental health. More than half of workers feel pressured to prioritize the company’s needs over their own personal well being.

In its survey, 34% have taken a lower-paying job, 26% have pursued a different career and 22% left a job without having a new one lined up to protect their personal well-being.

Mental strain may be more pronounced among managers, with 33% of managers saying their leadership role is not worth the stress that comes with it.

