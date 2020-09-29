CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
Dolcezza Gelato closing most DC-area locations

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 29, 2020, 11:43 AM

The Dolcezza Gelato at The Wharf is one of the locations that will be closed in October. (Courtesy Google Street View)

Dolcezza Gelato, popular for its coffees and authentic gelatos, is closing most of its D.C.-area stores, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dolcezza locations in Logan Circle, City Center, The Wharf, Dupont Circle and Bethesda Row will close sometime in October, the owners posted on the company’s website.

Its coffee shop in the lobby of the Hirshhorn, its Fairfax shop and Mom & Pop shop in the Mosaic District will remain open.

The first Dolcezza Gelato opened in Georgetown in 2004, which closed two years ago.

Its products are still carried at all Whole Foods Markets nationwide and in 1,500 other grocery stores across the country, and its gelatos are still available for home delivery.

