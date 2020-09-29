Dolcezza Gelato closing most DC-area locations

Dolcezza locations in Logan Circle, City Center, The Wharf, Dupont Circle and Bethesda Row will close sometime in October, according to the owners.

Dolcezza Gelato, popular for its coffees and authentic gelatos, is closing most of its D.C.-area stores, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dolcezza locations in Logan Circle, City Center, The Wharf, Dupont Circle and Bethesda Row will close sometime in October, the owners posted on the company's website.

Its coffee shop in the lobby of the Hirshhorn, its Fairfax shop and Mom & Pop shop in the Mosaic District will remain open.

The first Dolcezza Gelato opened in Georgetown in 2004, which closed two years ago.

Its products are still carried at all Whole Foods Markets nationwide and in 1,500 other grocery stores across the country, and its gelatos are still available for home delivery.

