Lidl plans 10 new Maryland stores, 7 new Virginia stores

Discount grocery Lidl, whose North American headquarters is in Crystal City, Virginia, will open 50 new stores by the end of 2021, including 10 new locations in Maryland, and seven new stores in Virginia.

Other states with new Lidl stores in the works include Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Lidl said the new openings will create about 2,000 jobs, and bring its U.S. store count, all on the East Coast, to 150.

Lidl will invest more than $500 million in developing the new stores, it said.

The seven new Virginia stores include one on Little River Turnpike in the west section of Alexandria, which opens Sept. 9. It will be the 16th Lidl location in the D.C. area.

Lidl received a $360,000 conditional loan from the state of Maryland earlier this year as part of opening a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County to support its area store growth. It is Lidl’s third distribution center in the region.

The new Lidl locations opening in Maryland and Virginia by the end of 2021:

Annapolis, Maryland

Brooklyn Park, Maryland

Columbia, Maryland

Glen Bernie, Maryland

Frederick, Maryland

Montgomery Village, Maryland

Oxon Hill, Maryland

Takoma Park, Maryland

Timonium, Maryland

Wheaton, Maryland

Alexandria, Virginia (opens Sept. 9)

Burke, Virginia

Chantilly, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia

Falls Church, Virginia

Manassas, Virginia

Sterling, Virginia

Other than the Alexandria location, Lidl did not provide planned opening dates for these stores, other than they will all open by the end of 2021.

Lidl currently has about 1,500 D.C.-area employees, both at its stores and its corporate headquarters.