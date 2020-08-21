Fairfax gets new Giant Food; new Lidl coming to Alexandria

Giant Food’s newest D.C.-area grocery store opened Friday in Fairfax, and Lidl’s newest area store opens in the Alexandria section of the county on Sept. 9.

Giant Food’s newest D.C.-area grocery store opened Friday in Fairfax, and discount grocer Lidl’s newest area store opens in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County on Sept. 9.

The new Fairfax Circle Giant Food store, its 165th location, is at 9400 Fairfax Blvd. The 53,000-square-foot store is one of Giant’s new layouts with expanded popular departments, such as prepared food, meat and seafood service counters, and a larger natural and organic department.

There is also a fresh cut fruit station and juice bar, and it has a Starbucks cafe, a beer and wine shop and a PNC Bank.

The new Fairfax Giant also supports its online ordering pickup service.

Lidl’s Alexandria store, at 6548 Little River Turnpike, will be its 16th location in the D.C. area. Ahead of its Sept. 9 opening, it will host a pop-up farmers market on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 in the store’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lidl opened its 15th area store in Springfield, Virginia, on Feb. 19.

Lidl also acquired six Shoppers Food locations — in Annapolis, Brooklyn Park, Oxon Hill, Takoma Park and Wheaton in Maryland, and Burke, Virginia — in December with plans to convert those locations.