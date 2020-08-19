How to send free craft beer to your favorite Montgomery Co. front-line workers

Rockville residents Jen and Josh Bienstock call themselves The BeerFairiez, a community-based social and networking group.

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, couple is counting on community involvement to help realize their vision of bringing local craft beer to Montgomery County’s essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jen and Josh Bienstock — who started surprising friends with drop-offs of craft beer from Montgomery County brewers in May to keep in touch under quarantine — now call themselves The BeerFairiez, a community-based social and networking group.

Together, they’ve launched a #CraftingGratitude campaign as their way of thanking essential workers.

Josh is an attorney in Rockville. Jen is a psychologist, also in Rockville. Both are 31 years old, with a 3-year-old daughter and 8-month-old son. Both are fans of anything and everything craft brewing.

“It’s been a great way to stay connected with friends and family, and this initiative gives us something to feel good about in these crazy times,” Josh told WTOP.

They’ve partnered with Silver Spring-based Denizens Brewing Co. and Silver Branch Brewing, Gaithersburg-based Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co., and Derwood-based True Respite Brewing Co., as well as Gaithersburg beer specialists Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and the Happy Orange Project.

The goal is to make surprise drops of beer to first responders and front-line workers. Anyone who wants to get involved can donate funds to sponsor a mixed 4-pack of beer to a first responder or essential workers during the next 30 days.

Donors have the option of donating to a random or specific front-line worker. Suggested donations are $10 to $200. They’ll handle the drops themselves.

Those who receive a “beer drop” will also have the chance to pay it forward, and donate a beer drop to another front-line worker.

Donations can be made online. Any excess funds will be donated to COVID-19 related charities.

“Our 3-year-old daughter helps us assemble the drops and takes pictures of them,” Jen said. “She gets very excited when we go to make the drops on the weekends … it’s been a great way for us to spend time as a family and show our kids the value of making other people happy.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.