Boston’s Tatte Bakery opens first DC location next week, 2 more coming

Fast-growing Tatte Bakery and Cafe, with an Israeli-Inspired menu, will open the first of three D.C.-area locations Aug. 26, at 1200 New Hampshire Ave. Northwest, in the space formerly occupied by Cantonese restaurant Meiwah.

A second location will open in October in Dupont Circle at 1301 Connecticut Ave. Northwest, and it has signed a lease for a downtown Bethesda, Maryland, location at 7272 Wisconsin Ave.

Tatte Bakery founder Tzurit Or, a self-taught pastry chef from Israel, opened the first location in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 2008 after selling breads and pastries baked in her home kitchen at Boston-area farmers markets.

Tatte has grown to 15 locations in the Boston area now, with six additional openings planned for this year.

“Tatte is a neighborhood brand, and I wanted to be part of the beautiful neighborhood and communities in D.C. and surrounding towns. There is a great and special mix of people from all around the globe and a level of sophistication that I connected with,” Or said.

Before opening her first bakery, Or, who was born in Tel Aviv, had a 12-year career as an acclaimed film producer, and moved to the U.S. in 2003.

