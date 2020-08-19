CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Boston’s Tatte Bakery opens first DC location next week, 2 more coming

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

August 19, 2020, 2:48 PM

The first of three D.C.-area locations opens at 1200 New Hampshire Ave. Northwest, in a space formerly occupied by Cantonese restaurant Meiwah. (Courtesy Tatte Bakery and Cafe)

Fast-growing Tatte Bakery and Cafe, with an Israeli-Inspired menu, will open the first of three D.C.-area locations Aug. 26, at 1200 New Hampshire Ave. Northwest, in the space formerly occupied by Cantonese restaurant Meiwah.

A second location will open in October in Dupont Circle at 1301 Connecticut Ave. Northwest, and it has signed a lease for a downtown Bethesda, Maryland, location at 7272 Wisconsin Ave.

Tatte Bakery founder Tzurit Or, a self-taught pastry chef from Israel, opened the first location in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 2008 after selling breads and pastries baked in her home kitchen at Boston-area farmers markets.

Tatte has grown to 15 locations in the Boston area now, with six additional openings planned for this year.

“Tatte is a neighborhood brand, and I wanted to be part of the beautiful neighborhood and communities in D.C. and surrounding towns. There is a great and special mix of people from all around the globe and a level of sophistication that I connected with,” Or said.

Before opening her first bakery, Or, who was born in Tel Aviv, had a 12-year career as an acclaimed film producer, and moved to the U.S. in 2003.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story gave a different opening date. 

