Big Bus Tours resumes DC operations, offers private group tours

Big Bus Tours, which suspended worldwide operations in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has resumed its open-top sightseeing tours D.C., and is also offering private group tours for the first time.

D.C. is one of 10 cities where Big Bus has resumed operations, out of the 23 cities worldwide where it operates. It includes a resumption of service in New York City and Las Vegas as well.

Big Bus Tours is currently offering 20% discounts and free tickets for children for its hop-on-hop-off tours, and new private hire charters for those that only want to travel with their group.

“We are operating enhanced hygiene measures and are continuously following government advice to offer a socially safe bus tour experience that still has the fun and adventure that a Big Bus tour is known for,” said Phil Boggon, chief commercial officer for Big Bus Tours.

Those include daily deep bus cleans, hand sanitizing stations on all buses, temperature checks and personal protective equipment for staff, social distancing and reduced capacity onboard.

Big Bus rates in D.C. currently start at $39.20 for a one-day adult pass.