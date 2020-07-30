Unemployment claims in DC, Maryland fall for 2nd straight week

For the second consecutive week, new claims for unemployment benefits rose nationwide but fell in the District and Maryland.

New claims for unemployment benefits nationwide rose for the second consecutive week, totaling 1.434 million initial claims in the week ending July 25.

Continuing claims rose for the first time in nine weeks to 17.018 million.

On an unadjusted basis, excluding seasonal factors, initial jobless claims in the week ending July 25 totaled 1.206 million, down 171,054 from the previous week.

New unemployment claims in the District and Maryland fell last week, though initial claims in Virginia rose. Maryland, D.C. and Virginia combined saw 61,112 new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Initial jobless claims for unemployment benefits on an unadjusted basis in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

District of Columbia:

Week ending July 25: 2,614

Week ending July 18: 3,053

Maryland:

Week ending July 25: 11,974

Week ending July 18: 17,242

Virginia:

Week ending July 25: 46,524

Week ending July 18: 37,946

The Department of Labor posts weekly initial jobless claims by state online.