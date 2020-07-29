Mustard beer? Starting next month, it’s a thing

French’s Mustard, the ubiquitous yellow mustard, has partnered with North Carolina brewer Oskar Blues Brewery for a Mustard Beer. It comes out Aug. 1 -- National Mustard Day.

French’s Mustard, the ubiquitous yellow mustard, has partnered with North Carolina brewer Oskar Blues Brewery for a Mustard Beer.

It comes out Aug. 1 — National Mustard Day.

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick & Co. acquired French’s Mustard parent company Reckitt Benckiser Group, whose other brands include Frank’s RedHot sauce, in 2017.

According to Oskar Blues, “French’s Mustard Beer is infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit to create a tart, refreshing match for the bright and bold zip of classic yellow mustard.”

It is a tropical wheat ale.

It’s also not the first time French’s has put its mustard to an unusual use.

Last year, it partnered with ice cream maker Coolhaus for a limited mustard-flavored ice cream. You can still get the recipe for the mustard ice cream to make at home.

The mustard beer will be available for shipping from online seller CraftShack starting Aug. 1.

Oskar Blues has also made a home-brew recipe version of the mustard beer available.