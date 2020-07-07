Logan Circle’s The Pig dresses down, reopening as a BBQ joint

The Pig, in D.C.’s Logan Circle, was a high-end, pork-centric dining spot. After a three-month COVID-19 shutdown, it has a new direction.

The Pig, in D.C.’s Logan Circle at 1320 14th St. NW, has reopened after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown with a new direction, lower prices and lots of barbecue.

The Pig was formerly an upscale dining spot, with a “nose to tail” focus on higher-end pork-centric dishes.

The pork stays, but The Pig now calls itself a moderately-priced barbecue concept.

“Recognizing a need in the market for affordable, great BBQ, we decided to jump in with both feet,” said EatWellDC principal David Winer, whose other restaurants include Commissary and Logan Tavern.

“We have brought our upper-scale dining sensibilities and food quality to a great casual food concept. Prices are more than accessible,” he said.

The pivot is also because carry-out and delivery are still customers’ preferred dining options right now, and the restaurant needed a menu more suitable to carry out food and prices.

The Pig opened in 2012. The new menu includes Texas-style brisket, cherrywood-smoked baby back ribs, 12-hour smoked pulled pork shoulder and hickory rubbed chicken. Sauces include a Kansas City-style habanero peach barbecue sauce.

It kept previous menu items such as housemade sausages, fried pork belly and truffle mac and cheese.

It also sells mains and sides by the pound to go.

The Pig’s new menus are posted online.