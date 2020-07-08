CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Initial Eastern Market Metro Park renovations complete

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 8, 2020, 11:08 AM

The master plan for Eastern Market Metro Park followed several community meetings, task force meetings and thousands of public comments.
Courtesy District Department of General Services
Work on Eastern Market Metro Park came in under budget at $6.4 million, according to the Department of General Services.

Courtesy District Department of General Services
(1/2)
The District has completed Phase 1 renovations to Eastern Market Metro Park, at 800 Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast between 7th and 8th Streets.

Plans for improvements began in 2015 intending to make Eastern Market Metro Park a more usable, town square for the neighborhood.

Phase 1 work began last fall. The master plan for the park followed several community meetings, task force meetings and thousands of public comments.

The work just completed came in under budget at $6.4 million, according to the Department of General Services.

The Department of Parks and Recreation manages the park.

Phase 1 renovations were completed by DGS and include two playgrounds — one designed for 2- to 5-year-olds and the other designed for 5- to 12-year-olds — a recreation lawn, a nature area and a splash pad.

Because of the District’s phased reopening plans, the splash pad has not opened yet, but both playgrounds are now open.

The improvements also include better pedestrian access, and an increase in pedestrian safety.

Phase 2 of the work, expected to begin this fall, will involve the remaining five parcels of land at the park.

There are more details about the ongoing project from the Department of General Services online.

