DC regains almost 10,000 jobs in June; Md. and Va. far more

Combined, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regained 141,500 jobs in June.

Unemployment rates remain near historic highs and they continued to fall in 42 states and the District of Columbia in June. During that month, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regained tens of thousands of jobs.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the District was 8.6% in June, down from 8.8% in May and 11.7% in April. A year earlier, the District’s unemployment rate was 5.4%.

Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 8% in June, from 8.8% in May. Virginia’s June unemployment rate was 8.4%, down from 9% in May.

June unemployment rates in D.C., Maryland and Virginia were all below the national average of 11.1%.

The District’s non-farm payrolls grew by 9,700 jobs in June, a 1.3% growth rate. Maryland regained 68,300 jobs in June, a 2.8% rate of growth. Virginia regained 63,500 jobs in June, a 1.7% rate of growth.

The largest decrease in unemployment was in Nevada, with casinos re-opening. Nevada’s unemployment rate — the highest in the nation in May at 25.3% — fell to 15.0% in June. Nevada posted the largest percentage increase in jobs in June of any state.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report June unemployment rates by metropolitan area on July 29.