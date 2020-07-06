CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | Mandatory face masks? Not just a US debate
Calvert Woodley Wine and Spirits has reopened, with limits

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 6, 2020, 3:00 PM

Calvert Woodley Wine and Spirits reopened Monday after a three-month closure. (Google Maps)

After a three-month temporary closure, Calvert Woodley Wine and Spirits In D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood, one of the largest and busiest liquor stores in the District, has reopened for business.

Calvert Woodley’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

It is reopening slowly, with no more than 15 customers in the store at one time. It will also continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery.

“As businesses reopen across this city and the country, we have made a carefully considered decision to reopen our doors, but to limit capacity at first,” owner Michael Sands wrote in a posting on Calvert Woodley’s website and on social media.

The safety of the store’s 48 employees was the main reason for temporarily closing, Sands said in April.

Woodley Wine & Liquor was opened by Sands’ father, Ed Sands, in 1966. Woodley Wine & Liquor merged with Calvert Liquors in 1982.

