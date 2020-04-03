Calvert Woodley Wine and Spirits to temporarily close due to overwhelming orders

One of D.C.’s oldest and biggest liquor stores will close temporarily, in part because it is so busy.

Calvert Woodley Wine and Spirits, in Van Ness, said it will close its doors at 5 p.m. Saturday and remain closed until at least April 20, and perhaps longer. It is taking no new orders, effective immediately.

All 48 employees will continue receiving their regular paychecks, Calvert Woodley said.

“I know this will anger some, and I apologize for that, but there’s no way to handle the many orders we currently have and take more new orders, and still close by Saturday at 5 p.m.,” owner Michael Sands posted in an online message on the Calvert Woodley website.

Sands said the main reason for temporarily closing is safety.

“In many ways, this is a very difficult decision. In terms of safety, both for now and down the road, it is not difficult at all,” Sands wrote. “I fully understand that many businesses are struggling these days and that many would love to be in our shoes, open and still busy. I don’t take anything for granted, and despite what could be an extended period of good sales and financial gain, I feel it is the right thing to do for the 48 members of the CW family.”

Sands emphasized the store is not closing for good, and no employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Woodley Wine & Liquor was opened by Sands’ father, Ed Sands, in 1966. Woodley Wine & Liquor merged with Calvert Liquors in 1982.

