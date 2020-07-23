Atlas Brew Works is ready for Opening Day

Nats fans can’t go into the stadium, but there’s no restriction on doing business with bars and restaurants outside, and Atlas Brew Works is ready.

Its Half Street Brewery & Tap Room, just outside the Center Field Gate, has set up its expansive, socially distant outdoor seating area on Half Street SE, with picnic tables available first come, first served for up to six people, with hand sanitizer at each table.

Atlas Brew Works is now open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The 1201 Half St. SE location has 12 draft lines and a brewery with a 2,000-barrel capacity.

It also serves New York-style pizza in a partnership with Andy’s Pizza.

It is Atlas Brew Works second location, and it had its grand opening plans just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Half Street location opened in mid-April with carry-out and delivery, and opened for indoor customers with limited capacity when D.C. entered its Phase Two reopening plan in late-June.

Atlas Brew Works opened its original Ivy City tap room and brewery in 2012.