CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » Atlas Brew Works is…

Atlas Brew Works is ready for Opening Day

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 23, 2020, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Atlas Brew Workshas set up its expansive, socially distant outdoor seating area on Half Street SE.

Courtesy Atlas Brew Works
The 1201 Half St. SE location has 12 draft lines and a brewery with a 2,000-barrel capacity.

Courtesy Atlas Brew Works
Atlas Brew Works is now open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Courtesy Atlas Brew Works
(1/3)

Nats fans can’t go into the stadium, but there’s no restriction on doing business with bars and restaurants outside, and Atlas Brew Works is ready.

Its Half Street Brewery & Tap Room, just outside the Center Field Gate, has set up its expansive, socially distant outdoor seating area on Half Street SE, with picnic tables available first come, first served for up to six people, with hand sanitizer at each table.

Atlas Brew Works is now open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The 1201 Half St. SE location has 12 draft lines and a brewery with a 2,000-barrel capacity.

It also serves New York-style pizza in a partnership with Andy’s Pizza.

It is Atlas Brew Works second location, and it had its grand opening plans just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Half Street location opened in mid-April with carry-out and delivery, and opened for indoor customers with limited capacity when D.C. entered its Phase Two reopening plan in late-June.

Atlas Brew Works opened its original Ivy City tap room and brewery in 2012.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up