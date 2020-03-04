Atlas Brew Works brings Andy’s Pizza to Navy Yard

Atlas Brew Works, set to open a second location outside of Nationals Park in Navy Yard, is partnering with Andy's Pizza at the new location.

Atlas Brew Works, set to open a second location outside of Nationals Park in Navy Yard, is partnering with Andy’s Pizza at the new location.

Andy’s Pizza, whose original location is part of the Urbanspace Food Hall at Tysons Galleria, will offer its New York-style pizza by the slice at the new Atlas Brew Works location.

Andy’s Pizza has a similar partnership with Echo Park, a bar in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

Andy’s Pizza dough is cold fermented for 72 hours and cooked in a New York deck oven. The toppings are basic pizza fare.

“We are just trying to make the best pizza we possibly can, served on a paper plate,” chef and owner Andy Brown said.

Atlas Brew Works will offer the pizza both inside as a menu item, which will also include salads, wings and fries, and serve slices through a walk-up window on Half Street Southeast.

The new Atlas Brew Works location, at 1201 Half St. Southeast, directly across from the Center Field Gate at Nationals Park, will have a tap room with 12 draft lines, and a brewery with a 2,000-barrel capacity.

“It’s been our dream to expand Atlas and further our mission of producing environmentally responsible beer,” said Atlas founder and CEO Justin Cox. “The tap room in Navy Yard will be double the size of the current tap room at our brewery in Ivy City, so it will definitely help us keep working toward that goal.”

The Navy Yard location will also have a beer dedicated to its new location, Half Street Hefeweizen.

Atlas Brew Works opened its original Ivy City tap room and brewery in 2012. It expects to open the Navy Yard location in time for the Washington Nationals’ first home game April 2 against the New York Mets.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.