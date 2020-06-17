Uber Eats delivery is free from DC-area black-owned restaurants; sales have doubled

Uber has waived delivery fees for customers ordering from D.C.-area black-owned restaurants, and it said those orders have more than doubled.

Uber began waiving the delivery fee May 30. It said, based on deliveries the weekends of May 30-31 and June 6-7, deliveries from black-owned restaurants rose 105%.

The top black-owned restaurants receiving Uber Eats delivery orders:

“We are committed to using Uber Eats to promote black-owned restaurants while making it easier for customers to support them,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The waived customer delivery fees from D.C.-area black-owned restaurants will run through the end of 2020.

The Uber Eats app now prompts customers to navigate a list of available black-owned restaurants near them.

Uber also said in the coming weeks it will offer free rides to black-owned small businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Uber also announced a $1 million donation to the Equal Justice Initiative‘s Center for Policing Equity, a think tank focused on identifying and reducing the causes of racial disparities in law enforcement.