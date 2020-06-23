MGM National Harbor will reopen June 29

MGM National Harbor, Maryland's largest casino, joins Live! Casino & Hotel, the state's second-largest, in setting a June 29 re-opening date for the general public.

MGM will hold an invitation-only soft opening event ahead of the public re-opening.

MGM will reopen at 6 a.m. on June 29.

At MGM, every other slot machine has been disabled, and plexiglass barriers have been installed at many of the table games, though poker will not be available during its first phase of reopening.

Guests will have their temperatures checked before entering the casino floor.

Restaurants at MGM that will be open during its initial re-opening phase include Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, Ginger, the food hall at National Market and Bellagio Patisserie, all with QR codes for menus and text messaging for reservations. Several of the bars at MGM will open.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone and Hollywood Casino in Perryville both reopened June 19. The Horseshoe Baltimore Casino is scheduled to open June 28.

Maryland’s six casinos have been closed since March 16, leaving thousands of employees furloughed or laid off. The closures put a dent in gaming revenue for the casino owners, as well as tax revenue and the state’s share of gaming revenue for Maryland

Total gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos is already down $373 million or fiscal 2020, which ends June 30.

