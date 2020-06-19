Maryland, Virginia brought back thousands of jobs in May

Unemployment rates improved in D.C. and 38 states in May, and Virginia and Maryland saw payrolls climb by thousands of jobs compared with April.

Unemployment rates improved in D.C. and 38 states in May, and Virginia and Maryland saw payrolls climb by thousands of jobs compared with April.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maryland’s nonfarm employment rose by 29,800 jobs in May, or 1.2%. Virginia regained 19,800 nonfarm payroll jobs last month, up 0.5% from April.

While the District’s unemployment rate did improve month-over-month, payrolls still declined by 9,100, or 1.2%.

On a not seasonally adjusted basis, the District’s unemployment rate in May was 8.5%, down from 11.1% in April. Maryland’s May unemployment rate was 9.7%, down from 9.8% in April.

Virginia’s May unemployment rate was 9.2%, down from 10.8% in April.

Nevada had the highest May unemployment rate, at 25.3%, followed by Hawaii, at 22.6%. Hawaii has traditionally had one of the lowest state unemployment rates, though jobs were hit hard in Hawaii’s heavily-dependent tourism industry.

Nebraska had the lowest unemployment rate in May, at 5.2%.