Hair Cuttery, other salons closed permanently in the District

The Hair Cuttery in Dupont Circle and the nearby Salon Cielo, both on Connecticut Avenue NW, along with two Bubbles salons on Capitol Hill have closed permanently.

Parent company Creative Hairdressers, based in Vienna, Virginia, filed for bankruptcy reorganization in April and agreed to sell its assets to HC Salon Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Tacit Salon Holdings LLC.

The company declined several requests for details about the D.C. salon closings, or how its other salons in the Washington region may be impacted.

In a statement June 4, Creative Hairdressers President Phil Horvath said, “We are excited to move forward and focus on re-opening many of our salons, which will do safely and in accordance with all state and municipal guidelines in the weeks ahead.”

He did not address the number of salons that would not reopen, or how many employees are impacted by permanent closures.

Before the Chapter 11 filing, Creative Hairdressers had more than 750 salon locations nationwide, all of which closed temporarily in March after the coronavirus pandemic began.

There are currently 20 other Hair Cuttery locations in the Washington area outside of the District, as well as two other Salon Cielo locations and three other Bubbles locations, according to current listings on the salons’ websites.

Creative Hairdressers, founded in 1974 by The Ratner Cos., had begun closing more than 80 salon locations in January, before the coronavirus pandemic led to company-wide temporary closures.

