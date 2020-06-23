Adams Morgan’s 18th Street to be pedestrian-only for bars, restaurants this weekend

This weekend’s pilot program completely closes 18th Street Northwest between Kalorama and Columbia roads to vehicles.

Adams Morgan in Northwest D.C. will test a long-floated plan to turn part of 18th Street into a pedestrian-only zone, giving bars, restaurants and other businesses plenty of space for outside service.

Starting 3 p.m. Friday until midnight, and then again Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to midnight, 18th Street between Columbia and Kalorama roads, a stretch lined with colorful row houses that are home to dozens of bars, restaurants and local retailers, will close to traffic.

The Adams Morgan Advisory Neighborhood Commission approved a resolution in early June to advance the idea to the District Department of Transportation for guidance, and has been working with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office on what could become a more frequent, or even permanent, closure of 18th Street to vehicular traffic.

For now, this is a one weekend only pilot.

The concept also has support from the Adams Morgan Business Improvement District and the Adams Morgan Commercial Development Coalition.

Belmont Road traffic will only be able to turn right and head south at 18th.

The Adams Morgan Business Improvement District is providing businesses with the required paperwork. No special permit will be required. Businesses will need to provide copies of insurance, their business license and certificate of occupancy. There will be no fee charged to businesses either.

The Adams Morgan BID does not yet know how many businesses will be participating. Details for businesses will be posted online soon.