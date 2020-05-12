Home » Business & Finance » New listings in DC…

New listings in DC area housing market plunge 26% in one month

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

May 12, 2020, 10:00 AM

Pending sales were down 41% from a year ago across the D.C. area. (AP/Elaine Thompson)

The Washington metro area’s housing market continues to be a tale of two stories. Prices are strong, but sellers are staying on the sidelines during this coronavirus pandemic, and fewer potential buyers are buying as a result.

The most telling number reflecting the state of the current housing market in the D.C. area is the number of contracts signed to buy a home last month. Pending sales were down 41% from a year ago, and pending sales were down almost 51% in the District itself.

Listing service Bright MLS reports the median price of a home that sold in the Washington region in April was $507,000, the highest median sale price in the past 10 years. What sold did so in an average of just 7 days, the fastest pace of sales in a decade.

The median selling price in April was up 3.5% from March, and up 6.7% from a year ago.

But the number of new listings coming on the market in the Washington area in April was down 26.1% from March, and 37.4% lower than a year ago. Total active listings were down 17.1% from a year earlier.

When it comes to sellers’ prices, they are still getting what they’re asking. The average original list price to actual sales price was 100% in April.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, had a 10-year best month for sales prices, with the median price of a single-family home up 11.7% from a year earlier, at $340,000.

The median price of what sold in Alexandria, Virginia, was up 10% from a year ago to $616,000. In Arlington, the median selling price was up 1.3% to $699,900

Fairfax County’s median selling price in April was $583,200, up 6.8%

The median price in Maryland’s Montgomery County was up 7.8% to $500,000, and the median price in the District was $620,000, up 5.6%.

Below is a snapshot of prices throughout the region, from marketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS:

