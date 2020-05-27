Home sales in Northern Virginia sharply lower in April

An emerging trend is the decline in popularity of town homes and condos in favor of single-family homes, possibly due to people wanting to get out of socially dense areas and have more space.

Home sales in Northern Virginia were sharply lower in April, prices of what sold were higher and there are signs of a shift of interest away from more urban areas, with concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Long & Foster reports the number of homes sold in Arlington County in April was down 31% from a year ago, but the median selling price was up 5% to $678,000.

In Fairfax County, year-over-year sales were down 23%, with a 6% rise in the median selling price, to $582,000.

Long & Foster President Larry “Boomer” Foster said an emerging trend is the decline in popularity of town houses and condos in favor of single-family homes. He speculates that is due to people wanting to get out of socially-dense areas and wanting to have more space.

Sales were down throughout the region, falling 16% in Maryland’s Montgomery County and 22% in Prince George’s County. Prices were higher in both.

In the District, sales in April were down 34% from a year ago, with a median price of $619,900, up 5%.

