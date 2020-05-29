Giant Food returns to normal store hours

Beginning June 1, Giant said most of its stores will return to 6 a.m. to midnight hours, though not all of them. Stores that are open 24 hours a day will continue operating 24/7.

Giant Food is slowly returning to normal operations. The first step will be bringing back normal store hours.

Early morning hours, 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., will still be reserved for senior citizens and shoppers with compromised immune systems or other health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giant will open pharmacies early on Mondays and Thursdays.

In March, Giant cut most stores operating hours, and in April moved to limit the number of customers in its stores at any given time. Other measures include one-way directions in store aisles to encourage social distancing.

Landover Maryland-based Giant Food has more than 150 stores in the District, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, and is the largest grocery store chain in the D.C. area.

Giant will continue to limit the number of customers to 40% of store capacity.

