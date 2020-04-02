Home » Business & Finance » Jobless claims spike again…

Jobless claims spike again in Virginia, Maryland

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

April 2, 2020, 9:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts across the U.S. are mounting, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland and Virginia weren’t immune. (AP/John Locher)

A staggering 6,648,000 Americans signed up for initial unemployment claims during the week ending March 28, as employers continue to cut jobs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — and the D.C. metro area was not immune.

The Department of Labor also revised the number of initial jobless claims the previous week higher, to 3,341,000, bringing the two-week total number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits for the first time to nearly 9.9 million.

The national claims numbers are adjusted for seasonal influences.

Not seasonally adjusted, national first-time claims totaled 5,823,917.

More Coronavirus News

First-time claims in Virginia and Maryland more than doubled from the previous week’s spike. In D.C., the numbers rose only modestly from last week.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia initial jobless claims during the weeks ending March 28 and March 21, not seasonally adjusted:

District of Columbia

  • Week ending March 28: 14,868
  • Week ending March 21: 14,462

Maryland

  • Week ending March 28: 83,536
  • Week ending March 21: 42,981

Virginia

  • Week ending March 28: 114,104
  • Week ending March 21: 46,277

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Coronavirus Latest News Local News
jeff clabaugh jobless unemployment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up