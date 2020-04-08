JetBlue suspends all BWI Marshall flights

Starting April 15, JetBlue will no longer serve BWI Marshall Airport through June 10, and will instead consolidate its D.C.-area flights to Reagan National Airport.

JetBlue is consolidating operations in five metropolitan areas where it serves more than one airport, including the D.C. market.

For the D.C. area, it means JetBlue will cut its typical daily departures from 34 flights to just five.

It is also consolidating airport service in the Boston area, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, suspending service at TF Green International, Hollywood Burbank, LaGuardia, Westchester County, Stewart International and San Jose International airports.

“We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue planning at JetBlue.

The airline said customers whose flights have been canceled will be notified by email for rebooking, or the choice of a refund or credit for future travel.

JetBlue will also file an exemption request with the Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend flying at other airports where it operates a handful of flights.

JetBlue has reduced its flagon network by 80% per day for April.