Which vehicles are most likely to hit 200,000 miles?

With proper maintenance and a bit of luck staying out of accidents, hitting 100,000 miles on a newer-model vehicle’s odometer is very possible, and 200,000 miles is not out of the question these days.

“There have been great improvements in the last 20 or 30 years in materials, manufacturing and also just the process that creates mechanical parts for cars,” Thomas Lee at new and used car search site iSeeCars told WTOP. “Along with that, improvements in safety features and great efficiencies that have been built in.”

In the Washington market, the top vehicle for making it to 200,000 is the Toyota Land Cruiser; iSeeCars said 8.9% of them on the road around here have reached that milestone.

“With roots dating back to 1950, the iconic and indestructible Toyota Land Cruiser is designed to last at least 25 years, and it is relied upon in many developing countries, where off-road driving is the norm,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly.

The rest of the top five for longevity are all SUVs: the Toyota Sequoia, at 6.2%; the GMC Yukon XL, at 3.8%; the Lincoln Navigator, at 3.3%; and the Chevrolet Tahoe, at 3.2%.

Nationally, the Toyota Avalon is the only non-SUV or truck to make the top 15.

But, there are other cars that stand a good chance at making it to 200,000 miles. “The Honda Civic ranks very well, as does the Toyota Prius, Honda Accord, Chevy Impala and Mercedes-Benz E-Class,” Lee said.

Nationally, 7 of the 15 vehicles most likely to have 200,000 miles on them are Toyota models.

Here is iSeeCars’ list of the top 15 longest lasting vehicles, and long-lasting vehicles, by category.

