Want a star chef to design your kitchen? Spike Mendelsohn will do it

Van Metre Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in Northern Virginia, has signed on celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn as a marketing partner.

Van Metre Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in Northern Virginia, has signed on celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn as a marketing partner.

Mendelsohn’s roles at Van Metre will include brand ambassador and culinary lifestyle expert. He will assist in the design of kitchens, consult on outdoor entertaining spaces and participate in culinary events at Van Metre Homes events for residents and prospects.

He will also be featured in how-to videos for aspiring home chefs.

Mendelsohn’s Good Stuff Eatery restaurants have loyal patrons, which include former President Barack Obama, and he is keeping busy with other projects.

The chef is part of a team of backers behind a new plant-based burger chain called PLNT Burger; its first location opened inside the Whole Foods Market in downtown Silver Spring last fall. Honest Tea founder Seth Goldman is among PLNT Burger investors and will help it expand to several more locations in the D.C. area.

Van Metre Homes has been building in the Northern Virginia region since 1955 and has built more than 16,000 homes. The company also has a mortgage business and a commercial real estate division, and builds golf courses.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.