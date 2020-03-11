Home » Business & Finance » Walgreens now delivers in Washington

Walgreens now delivers in Washington

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

March 11, 2020, 1:15 PM

FILE – In this June 24, 2019 file photo, shoppers enter a Walgreens store in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Walgreens now delivers in the DDistrict through Postmates.

After a pilot delivery program with Postmates in Manhattan and Brooklyn last fall, Walgreens has expanded its partnership with Postmates to an additional 13 cities.

Beyond D.C., Walgreens delivery is now available in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston.

Items that Postmates will deliver include health and wellness and other convenience products, as well as many over-the-counter medications.

“We are thrilled to expand delivery service from Walgreens stores to more cities. The drug store/convenience category is one that customers turn to for convenience on the Postmates platform,” said Craig Whitmer, vice president of merchant business development at Postmates.

Walgreens delivery through Postmates in the D.C. market is free through Sunday.

CVS already delivers in the D.C. area through a partnership with Shipt.

