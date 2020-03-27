Somebody likes Duke’s burgers: Dupont eatery gets anonymous $5K donation

Duke’s owner Daniel Kramer set up a GoFundMe campaign this week with a goal of $10,000 to help continuing to pay employees. One of the first donations was an anonymous pledge Thursday for $5,000.

D.C.-area restaurants owners are hoping for some support from their patrons, through gift cards or take-out or through their individual fundraisers to pay employees.

It turns out somebody must really like the Proper Burger at Duke’s Grocery.

“Massive Thank You to the Anonymous Saint/Hero/Angel/Beautiful Amazing Person who donated $5,000 to our Staff Go Fund Me Page. Tears of joy and gratitude!” Kramer posted on Duke’s Twitter account.

MASSIVE Thank You to the Anonymous Saint / Hero / Angel / Beautiful Amazing Person who donated $5,000 to our Staff Go Fund Me Page. Tears of joy and gratitude!

100% donations split evenly among all hourly employees.

Link: https://t.co/A4kKrwJ5ql@LauraHayesDC @wcp — Duke’s Grocery (@DukesGrocery) March 27, 2020

Kramer said 100% of donations will be split evenly among all hourly employees.

Duke’s, whose Proper Burger is consistently ranked as one of the best burgers in D.C., opened its third location in D.C. last spring in Foggy Bottom.

The original Duke’s Grocery is on 17th Street in Dupont Circle. It opened a second location, called Duke’s Counter, in Woodley Park in 2016.

Duke’s is currently offering take-out and delivery and its Dupont and Woodley locations, but not currently at its Foggy Bottom location.

