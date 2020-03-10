Maryland biotech sees deals to help push coronavirus vaccine development

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax has announced two new deals that will help it speed development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Novavax will partner with fellow Gaithersburg biotech Emergent BioSolutions.

Emergent BioSolutions will serve as a contract development and manufacturing partner, supplying a vaccine based on Novavax’s technology for preclinical testing and for use in a Phase 1 clinical trial within the next four months.

Emergent said it has already initiated work for the program.

Emergent will develop the vaccine candidate at both its Gaithersburg location and two facilities in Baltimore.

Separately, Novavax announced it has received $4 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness to help fund efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax has already produced and is currently assessing several recombinant nanoparticle vaccine candidates in animals.

