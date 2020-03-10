Maryland biotech sees deals to help push coronavirus vaccine development

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax has announced two new deals that will help it speed development of a coronavirus vaccine.
Novavax will partner with fellow Gaithersburg biotech Emergent BioSolutions.
Emergent BioSolutions will serve as a contract development and manufacturing partner, supplying a vaccine based on Novavax’s technology for preclinical testing and for use in a Phase 1 clinical trial within the next four months.
Emergent said it has already initiated work for the program.
- DC-area schools tweak schedules in response to coronavirus
- Coronavirus tips: Use common sense, don’t panic over DC-area cases
- Coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
- Coronavirus FAQ: What you need to know
- Closings and delays
Emergent will develop the vaccine candidate at both its Gaithersburg location and two facilities in Baltimore.
Separately, Novavax announced it has received $4 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness to help fund efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Novavax has already produced and is currently assessing several recombinant nanoparticle vaccine candidates in animals.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.