Home » Business & Finance » Investment adviser: Don't change…

Investment adviser: Don’t change your plan for rocky road ahead

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

March 2, 2020, 7:41 PM

With the threat of the coronavirus disease outbreak still looming, a D.C.-area financial expert said it’s going to a bumpy road ahead; and with the market in flux, it’s not the time to make drastic changes to your portfolio.

After the worst week for stocks since 2008, investors saw a market bounce Monday when the S & P 500 index closed up by over 4%— due in part to a rumor that the Federal Reserve would drop interest rates.

“The market is likely to remain volatile until we have some visibility on the outcome of the coronavirus crisis … The market hates uncertainty,” said Peter Tanous, chair of Lynx Investment Advisory in D.C.

“This is uncertainty on steroids,” he said.

Tanous said all the market needed was a catalyst — and it got one in the form of a rumor of a decision at the Federal Reserve.

However, investors have asked him if they should lessen their stock allocation.

“If your asset allocation was the right one for you a week ago, it still is the right one for you. The idea is not to be shaken or not to panic when markets go down … For the long term, they always go up,” Tanous said.

More on the coronavirus:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Latest News Local News
asset allocation coronavirus COVID-19 covid-19 disease lynx investment advisory megan cloherty peter tanous stocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up