DC Fray raffling off classic Land Rover to help small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

DC Fray is raffling off a classic Land Rover to raise proceeds, some of which will be use to help other small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

DC Fray, a for-profit company that organizes recreational sports leagues and publishes Districtfray.com, a digital magazine, is raffling off one of its recognizable vehicles to raise proceeds, some of which will be use to help other small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Fray Rover is a 1986 Land Rover 4×4 Defender 4-cylinder diesel.

Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be held May 1.

DC Fray says it has already raised $4,000 since launching the campaign Sunday evening. It has set a minimum fundraising goal of $15,000.

DC Fray itself has been hit by current social distancing. The company has about 30 full-time employees and pays hundreds of part time referees and event staff.

It has temporarily suspended all of its league play, events and social gatherings. It has furloughed much of its staff with the rest taking pay cuts.

In addition to supporting its own business and staffers, raffle donations will also be donated to other community relief funds and local small business fundraisers.

“While we have been impacted severely, we also wanted to do our part to help other small businesses struggling as well,” said DC Fray CEO Robert Kinsler, who founded the company 10 years ago.

The raffle tickets are being sold online. The raffle is being run by the nonprofit Social Sports Foundation.

The Rover has an estimated value of $40,000. The winner will be responsible for any taxes.

