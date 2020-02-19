Tysons Wegmans will have 500 jobs, and it’s hiring now

Grocery store chain Wegmans won't open its newest Northern Virginia store until this fall, but it is already hiring.

Grocery store chain Wegmans won’t open its newest Northern Virginia store until this fall, but it is already hiring.

The Tysons Wegmans is part of the sprawling Capital One campus at the Capital Beltway and Route 123. It is on the ground level of a residential high-rise that is part of the development.

Wegmans will eventually employ 480 people at the Tysons store. It is currently recruiting to fill 180 full-time positions that range from entry-level management, to chefs and line cooks.

The 80,000 square foot Tysons Wegmans will include one of its Market Cafe restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating. It will also include The Burger Bar, a second, casual restaurant counter that sells burgers, salads, sandwiches, soups and milkshakes.

Capital One Center includes office and residential buildings, including the D.C. region’s tallest occupied office building as well as retail facilities. It will eventually house a hotel and performing arts center.

Wegmans opened its first Virginia store in Dulles in 2004. It now has 11 stores throughout Northern Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.