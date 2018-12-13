Capital One started construction on the 31-story, 971,000-square foot, 470-foot tall tower at 1600 Capital One Blvd. nearly four years ago.

Capital One started construction on the 31-story, 971,000-square foot, 470-foot tall tower at 1600 Capital One Blvd nearly four years ago. (Courtesy Capital One)

Capital One started construction on the 31-story, 971,000-square foot, 470-foot tall tower at 1600 Capital One Blvd. nearly four years ago.

WASHINGTON — Dignitaries, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Fairfax County Board Supervisor Sharon Bulova attended a Thursday afternoon ribbon-cutting and ceremony to mark the official grand opening of Capital One Headquarters II, the Washington area’s tallest occupied office building.

Capital One started construction on the 31-story, 971,000-square foot, 470-foot tall tower at 1600 Capital One Blvd nearly four years ago.

Besides being the currently-tallest office building in the D.C. area, it also ranks as the fourth-largest office building project in the U.S.in 2018, according to Commercial Cafe.

Here are some by the numbers facts about Capital One’s new headquarters building:

110,000 cubic yards of concrete were used in the building structure

Roughly 275,000 cubic yards of dirt were removed from the foundation hole (more than 27,00 dump truck loads)

The tower cranes for the project were the tallest ever erected in the D.C. area (586 feet)

The building’s infrastructure has 2.5 million linear feet of cabling. That’s 473 miles — the distance from Tysons to Toronto

There are 30,450 light fixtures installed in the building

Headquarters II shares Capital One’s Tysons Corner campus with its Headquarters I building. The campus will also eventually include another office building, hotel and a performing arts center.

Grocery chain Wegmans will open its Tysons store on the Capital One campus in 2020.

The 470-foot tall Headquarters II may trump all other high rise office buildings in the D.C. area, but the Washington Monument still tops it, at 555 feet.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.