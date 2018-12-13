202.5
Capital One cuts ribbon on DC area’s tallest office building

December 13, 2018
Capital One started construction on the 31-story, 971,000-square foot, 470-foot tall tower at 1600 Capital One Blvd. nearly four years ago.

WASHINGTON — Dignitaries, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Fairfax County Board Supervisor Sharon Bulova attended a Thursday afternoon ribbon-cutting and ceremony to mark the official grand opening of Capital One Headquarters II, the Washington area’s tallest occupied office building.

Besides being the currently-tallest office building in the D.C. area, it also ranks as the fourth-largest office building project in the U.S.in 2018, according to Commercial Cafe.

Here are some by the numbers facts about Capital One’s new headquarters building:

  • 110,000 cubic yards of concrete were used in the building structure
  • Roughly 275,000 cubic yards of dirt were removed from the foundation hole (more than 27,00 dump truck loads)
  • The tower cranes for the project were the tallest ever erected in the D.C. area (586 feet)
  • The building’s infrastructure has 2.5 million linear feet of cabling. That’s 473 miles — the distance from Tysons to Toronto
  • There are 30,450 light fixtures installed in the building

Headquarters II shares Capital One’s Tysons Corner campus with its Headquarters I building. The campus will also eventually include another office building, hotel and a performing arts center.

Grocery chain Wegmans will open its Tysons store on the Capital One campus in 2020.

The 470-foot tall Headquarters II may trump all other high rise office buildings in the D.C. area, but the Washington Monument still tops it, at 555 feet.

