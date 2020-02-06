SAIC will acquire Unisys Federal for $1.2 billion

Unisys Federal's government contracting work includes infrastructure modernization, cloud migration and managed services.

Reston, Virginia-based Science Applications International Corp. — already one of the largest government IT contractors in the country — has agreed to acquire the federal services IT business of Unisys Corp. for $1.2 billion in cash.

The acquisition is expected to close by May.

It is SAIC’s first major acquisition since January 2019, when it completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of Chantilly-based Engility Holdings, creating an IT contractor with about $6.5 billion in annual revenue.

SAIC is funding the Unisys Federal acquisition with a combination of cash and debt.

