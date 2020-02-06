Home » Business & Finance » Maryland casinos had a…

Maryland casinos had a good month, except Horseshoe

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 6, 2020, 9:05 AM

casino cards in hand
Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore had 4.4% less gaming revenue in January 2020, compared with a year earlier.
(Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Maryland’s six casinos had a combined total of $145.5 million in January gaming revenue, up 6.2% from a year ago, led by MGM National Harbor.

Of that total, $60.2 million goes to various state programs and $45.1 million is earmarked for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor had $58.2 million in January gaming revenue, up 4.1% from a year earlier.

Live! Casino & Hotel, which has been closing the gap with MGM National Harbor, had $51.7 million in January gaming revenue, up 11.8%.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, the state’s third largest casino, had $19.3 million in January gaming revenue, down 4.4%.

The state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Rocky Gap and Hollywood Casino Perryville, all had double-digit gains in year-over-year gaming revenue last month.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino proceeds distributions online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Latest News Lifestyle News Local News Maryland News
casinos gambling horseshoe casino jeff clabaugh maryland live casino mgm national harbor

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up