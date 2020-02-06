Maryland casinos had a good month, except Horseshoe

Maryland's six casinos had a combined total of $145.5 million in January gaming revenue, up 6.2% from a year ago, led by MGM National Harbor.

Maryland’s six casinos had a combined total of $145.5 million in January gaming revenue, up 6.2% from a year ago, led by MGM National Harbor.

Of that total, $60.2 million goes to various state programs and $45.1 million is earmarked for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor had $58.2 million in January gaming revenue, up 4.1% from a year earlier.

Live! Casino & Hotel, which has been closing the gap with MGM National Harbor, had $51.7 million in January gaming revenue, up 11.8%.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, the state’s third largest casino, had $19.3 million in January gaming revenue, down 4.4%.

The state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs, Rocky Gap and Hollywood Casino Perryville, all had double-digit gains in year-over-year gaming revenue last month.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino proceeds distributions online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.