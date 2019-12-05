Live! is now giving MGM a run for the money

Home » Business & Finance » Live! is now giving…

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 5, 2019, 12:50 PM

Live! Hotel & Casino is catching up to perennial Maryland gaming revenue leader MGM. (Courtesy Cordish Properties)

Gaming revenue at Live! Casino & Hotel in November came within $1 million of catching up with MGM National Harbor, which has long held the lead in Maryland.

Gaming revenue was also down from a year ago last month, while it was noticeably higher at Live!

Combined, Maryland’s six casinos generated a total of $140.8 million in casino gaming revenue last month, up 0.5% from a year ago.

Maryland will collect $59.1 million of that for various state programs, including $44.3 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

For November, MGM National Harbor generated $53.9 million in casino gaming revenue, down 5.9% from a year ago. Live! Casino & Hotel had $52.9 million in November gaming revenue, up 8.7%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $18.3 million in gaming revenue last month, down 5.7% from a year ago.

Maryland’s three smaller casinos — Hollywood Casino Perryville, Ocean Downs Casino and Rocky Gap Casino Resort — all had higher gaming revenue than a year ago.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue and state distribution online.

