Lands’ End opens rare retail store at Fair Lakes

Lands' End is opening a brick-and-mortar store at the Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax later this month. The location will be the company's first stand-alone store in Virginia and one of only two in the D.C. region.

Lands’ End is opening a brick-and-mortar at the Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, later this month.

The location will be the company’s first stand-alone store in Virginia, and one of only two in the D.C. region. Lands’ End opened its first stand-alone store in the D.C. area in Rockville, Maryland, last fall at Congressional Plaza.

Lands’ End does the majority of its sales online and through its catalogs, though the company does have 25 other brick-and-mortar stores, and has said its goal is to open 40 to 60 stand-alone stores over the next several years.

Lands’ End has also severed ties with Sears, and has been closing its store-within-a-store locations inside Sears Department stores. (Sears bought Lands’ End in 2002, but sold it in 2014. Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based Lands’ End is now a separate, publicly-traded company.)

Like the Rockville store, the Fair Lakes Lands’ End will be a hybrid, with kiosks and a dedicated digital shopping area for access to all of its online products, as well as the in-store merchandise.

The Fair Lakes store opens Feb. 27.

Editor’s note: A company spokesperson said the kiosks will not have touch screens. This story has been updated to reflect that new information.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.