Lands’ End Rockville store will have a digital shopping area

Lands’ End will open its first stand-alone store in the Washington region this fall at Congressional Plaza in Rockville, Maryland, and the store will be a hybrid.

The 8,500-square-foot store will have Lands’ End apparel and accessories for sale in the store, as well as a digital shopping option through a touch screen kiosk in what the company calls a dedicated digital shopping area.

The new store is part of Lands’ End’s retail strategy, which includes opening 40 to 60 stand-alone stores in the next several years.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our brick-and-mortar footprint, and integrate our digital retailer experience into our new store concepts,” said Claudia Mazo, senior vice president of retail for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End is continuing to close its remaining store-within-a-store locations in Sears department stores as it breaks out on its own, and adds brick-and-mortar to its catalog and online business.

Currently, the closest stand-alone Lands’ End store to Washington is north of Baltimore in Cockeysville, Maryland.

Lands’ End was founded in a Chicago basement in 1963, selling yachting gear. Today it has $1.4 billion in annual sales and more than 5,000 employees.

