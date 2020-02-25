Eleanor brings restaurant, bowling, Pac-Man to downtown Silver Spring

The Eleanor, a combination vintage arcade, bar and restaurant which opened in D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood a little more than a year ago, has opened an outpost in downtown Silver Spring.

The Eleanor, a combination vintage arcade, bar and restaurant which opened in D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood a little more than a year ago, has opened an outpost in downtown Silver Spring.

The 7,700-square-foot bar, restaurant and arcade is at 955 Ellsworth Drive, in The Peterson Companies’ Downtown Silver Spring development, two blocks from the Silver Spring Metro.

It replaces Lincoln’s BBQ which closed two years ago.

Anchors include Whole Foods Market and Regal Majestic Theater Stadium 20, as well as several other restaurants, the AFI Silver Theatre and The Fillmore.

The Eleanor in Silver Spring includes locally sourced food, including a raw bar and wood-fired flatbreads; craft beers, and its retro arcade, which includes games such as Pac-Man, as well as Skee-Ball, mini bowling lanes, a mini-crane and miniature basketball.

The Silver Spring location serves dinner and a late-night menu now, and will introduce lunch and brunch in coming weeks.

Here’s a link to the Silver Spring Eleanor menu.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.