Dulles gets a Nintendo Switch lounge

Jeff Clabaugh

February 11, 2020

Nintendo Switch On The Go lounges will include several gaming stations with seating and charging ports. (Courtesy Nintendo)

Dulles International Airport is one of a handful of U.S. airports with new Nintendo pop-up gaming lounges opening this week or next.

Nintendo’s Switch On The Go lounges will include several gaming stations with seating and charging ports. Play is available in both handheld mode and TV mode. They will be open through March.

The Nintendo lounge at Dulles opens Feb. 17. It is in Concourse B, next to gate B62. It will be open through March 29.

Other airports that will have the Nintendo Switch lounges are Seattle-Tacoma International, Chicago O’Hare and Dallas Love Field. They also open this week or next and will remain open through late March.

Nintendo isn’t missing the opportunity for some sales.

Visitors to The Switch On The Go lounges can also order Switch and Switch Lite systems, games and other Nintendo merchandise there.

“With a vast library of exciting entertainment to launch into, we hope travelers discover that Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite make great companions for their trips,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“Spending time with Nintendo games at our On The Go lounges will give people the opportunity to begin or end their journeys with a smile.”

