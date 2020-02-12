Alexandria’s B&C Jewelers closing after nearly 7 decades

B&C Jewelers opened in 1953 as an original tenant at the Bradlee Shopping Center at 3660 King St. The store is holding a liquidation sale between now and its April 30 closing.

B&C Jewelers, one of the oldest retailers in Alexandria, Virginia, is closing at the end of April.

B&C Jewelers opened in 1953 as an original tenant at the Bradlee Shopping Center at 3660 King St. It is the last original tenant there.

“I feel like it is time to go. It is the end of our lease,” owner Vicki Forness told WTOP.

“It was a pleasure serving our customers, many of them who have been customers for years,” she said.

Forness is moving to Williamsburg to be closer to friends. She plans to do some traveling, she said.

The store is holding a liquidation sale between now and its April 30 closing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.